AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 318% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $5.28 million and $713,146.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,892,635 coins and its circulating supply is 243,892,634 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.