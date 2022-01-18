Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.15.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

