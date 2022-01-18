Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

