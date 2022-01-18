ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.35

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.35 and last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 747641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.52.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.76.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.7960954 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.