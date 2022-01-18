Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after acquiring an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

