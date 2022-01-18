Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $71.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.