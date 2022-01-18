Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Argan has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AGX opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $622.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Argan by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argan by 18.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

