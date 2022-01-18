Argon Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $955,534.85 and approximately $110,576.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,356,149 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

