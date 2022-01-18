Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the period.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE AWI traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 325,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,761. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

