Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

ARGTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, upped their price target on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

