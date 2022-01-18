Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE APAM opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

