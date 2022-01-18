Ascot Resources’ (AOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.51 million and a P/E ratio of -51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

