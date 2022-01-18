ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $744.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

