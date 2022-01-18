Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 63,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.