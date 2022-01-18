Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 27.1% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 166,824 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 105.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

