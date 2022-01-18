Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,400 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

