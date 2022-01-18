Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.63 Million

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $638.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the lowest is $636.00 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,680. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,980,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

