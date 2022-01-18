Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

