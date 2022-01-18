Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Down 35.8% in December

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 398,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,060,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

