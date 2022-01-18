Audius Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $677.27 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

