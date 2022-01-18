Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.31 ($91.26).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR:NDA opened at €94.30 ($107.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.94 and a 200-day moving average of €77.98. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 52 week high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.