AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of AN opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.29. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,566 shares of company stock valued at $60,262,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

