Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AWX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,050. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avalon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

