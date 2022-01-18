AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $139,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.68 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

