Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Shares of AVASF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

