Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 80,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.16. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.