Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,911,190 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 332,247 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.