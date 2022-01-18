BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 2,841 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 162,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,875,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

