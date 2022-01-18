BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. 211,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,917,219. The company has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.