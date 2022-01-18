BancorpSouth Bank Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.89. 23,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

