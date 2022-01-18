BancorpSouth Bank Has $13.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

