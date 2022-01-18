BancorpSouth Bank Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.90.

CMA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,850. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

