BancorpSouth Bank Has $8.66 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,168,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.65.

Shares of QSR traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 29,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

