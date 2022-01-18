BancorpSouth Bank Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.12.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.24. 8,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average of $287.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

