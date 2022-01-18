Bank of America Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $66.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. 6,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,060. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

