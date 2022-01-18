Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Banner by 21.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

