Barclays Lowers Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target to $7.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its target price cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LILM. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

