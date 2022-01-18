Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,418,120 shares.The stock last traded at $11.72 and had previously closed at $12.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

