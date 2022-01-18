Barclays PLC Acquires 53,057 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $10,232,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

