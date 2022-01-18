Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $7,365,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.