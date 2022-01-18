Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,268 shares of company stock worth $4,678,136 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

