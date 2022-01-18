Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IAA by 42.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAA by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IAA by 35.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

