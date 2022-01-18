Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 760 ($10.37) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 810 ($11.05) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.39) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.75) to GBX 832 ($11.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 814.22 ($11.11).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 679 ($9.26) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 618.53 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 712.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 698.52. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($68,257.87). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.84), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($717,830.86).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

