Barclays Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

