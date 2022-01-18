Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 689,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 766.8 days.

BCNAF stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Barco has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $37.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

