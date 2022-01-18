Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given New 832.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 861.00 to 832.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $568.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.