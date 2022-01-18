Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €64.00 ($72.73) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.20 ($93.41).

ETR:BAS traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.14 ($77.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

