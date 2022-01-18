Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baxter saw strong performance across all of its business units in third-quarter 2021. Solid geographical performances are also encouraging. Regulatory approvals, product launches and buyouts are primary highlights. Expansion in both margins fuels further optimism. Potential in acute therapies, surgical portfolio and renal-care space are promising. A robust product portfolio is impressive. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Baxter’s third quarter results were better than expected. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is concerning. Surge in infections due to the Delta variant dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown on new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months.”

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.83.

BAX stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

