Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 7.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 97,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,211,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,695 shares of company stock worth $720,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

