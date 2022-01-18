Belt Finance Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00004271 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $17.26 million and $662,634.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.90 or 0.07453202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.90 or 0.99880414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067384 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007752 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

